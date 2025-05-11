IEDPU Skills Acquisition Project Hits 80% Completion

Share

The Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari Skills Acquisition Centre, a flagship youth empowerment initiative of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU), has reached 80 percent completion.

This milestone follows the intervention of Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who pledged to complete the multi-million-naira project within six months. The governor had made this commitment during the IEDPU’s annual national conference on December 25, 2024, promising to replicate similar efforts seen in Igbaja (Kwara South) and Shonga (Kwara North).

Chairman of the project committee, Engr. Alfa Shuaib Alao, gave the update on Saturday during a visit by a government delegation to the project site. The visit coincided with the IEDPU’s students’ scholarship programme. Alao assured the delegation that the centre would be completed by July 31, 2025.

Leading the visiting team, Senior Adviser and Counselor to the Governor, Alhaji Saadu Salahu, expressed satisfaction with the project’s progress. He described the centre as a vital step toward youth empowerment, job creation, and economic growth within and beyond the Ilorin Emirate.

Meanwhile, in a separate initiative marking the union’s 60th anniversary, IEDPU, in collaboration with the Oluwole Foundation, presented cheques to 345 secondary school students from across the five local government areas of the Ilorin Emirate to cover their National Examinations Council (NECO) registration fees.

Speaking at the presentation, IEDPU President, Alhaji AbdulMumini AbdulMalik, noted that the beneficiaries were drawn from the 69 wards of the Emirate, with five students selected per ward. He commended the Oluwole Foundation for its support in advancing educational access.

“The donor provided the funds specifically to support IEDPU’s efforts in promoting education among indigent students,” AbdulMalik stated.

Also speaking, Kwara State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe, revealed that the Governor had approved online registration for the state’s common entrance examination and incentives for the best public school teachers in all 16 local government areas to promote excellence in education.

Represented by Diamond FM General Manager, Mr. Badewa Adeyemi, the NECO registration donor, Apostle Oluwole Adetuyi, said the initiative was aimed at securing a better future for underprivileged students.

“Education is the best legacy any nation can offer its children. This support is our contribution to building that legacy,” he said.

