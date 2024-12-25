IEDPU Rallies Support For Kwara Govt’s Urban Renewal Initiative

Share

…As Gov pledges completion of IEDPU tech hub

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has for the umpteenth time showcased some major gains of his administration to the people, commending the Emir of Ilorin Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and all the stakeholders for their support and understanding.

Addressing the 59th national conference of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) on Wednesday at the forecourt of the Emir’s palace, the Governor congratulated the organisation for its successes over the years and its roles in maintaining peace and harmony within and outside of the Emirate.

The Governor specifically showed off the gains of the urban renewal initiative under which several roads have been upgraded within and outside Ilorin metropolis, including other major economic projects that he said are meant to spread prosperity among the people.

He lauded the IEDPU and other stakeholders for their support for the initiative, pledging the support of the administration for the completion of the body’s innovation hub project to upskill young people and improve social mobility.

“My team and I commend Mai Martaba the Emir of Ilorin, IEDPU leadership, and all of you for the support so far given to our administration and to the government of His Excellency President Bola Tinubu. We do not take this for granted,” he said.

“About three years ago, a guest lecturer at this august occasion mentioned how socioeconomic legacies of Ilorin people were going into extinction and how this should get the attention of all.

“Yes, we are proudly transforming the landscape of Ilorin. From Sulu-Gambari Road to Oja Oba, Balogun Fulani to Gambari, Ibrahim Taiwo Road to General Roundabout, Unity to A- Division, Omoda to Idi Ape, Challenge to Ahmadu Bello Way, Tanke Junction to Tipper Garage, and many others, Ilorin now stands shoulder to shoulder with leading capital cities in our country as we rapidly upgrade the infrastructure and restore law and order for the good of all.

“This urban renewal initiative is moving to other parts of the state, including Offa, with the massive reconstruction work on the Ibrahim Taiwo Road.

“Beyond this, we are reviving the economic legacies of our community. Massive work has commenced on the dada pottery, just as we have mobilised contractors to the Patigi Motel to breathe life back to local economic activities in different parts of Kwara State.

“The Ilorin Smart City project, which I announced here last year, has now commenced. We did not hijack land from anyone. All families and private individuals affected have been notified and compensated. For some, the compensation process is still ongoing.

“In 2025, we are constructing 250 units of mass housing in the first phase, while access and inner roads for the smart city will begin. We invite all of you to be part of this historic development.

“Furthermore, we have made provisions for the takeoff of the Kwara State University of Education, Ilorin, in 2025. Along with other projects of the administration, this opens a new frontier for socioeconomic growth and collective prosperity.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, we have long yearned for massive infrastructural turnarounds of our state and the capital city. This is happening already. Between 2023 and now, we have delivered 145 roads of different specifications across the state, while 50 are ongoing as I speak to you.

“Having said this, massive infrastructural development and reforms come with their own challenges and paradox. We urge you to bear with us.

“Again, I congratulate the IEDPU on this august occasion. I commend the leadership for your understanding and support for our programmes. I sincerely commend your focused advocacy for a greater, more prosperous, and peaceful Ilorin Emirate and Kwara State. I assure you of our support every step of the way.”

At the event were national and state parliamentarians, Chairmen local government councils for Ilorin West, East, South and Asa; senior government officials; Ilorin Emirate Chieftains; captains of industry, hundreds of great sons and daughters of Ilorin, including the four Baloguns and IEDPU President Abdulmumin Ayo AbdulMalik.

The Balogun Gambari of Ilorin Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu Adebayo stood in for the Emir, while Amb. Yahya Seriki was the chief launcher who donated N100m for some ongoing projects of the body.

IEDPU President, for his part, praised the urban renewal projects and other developmental programmes of the administration which he said are crucial for beautification and physical development of the capital city.

He said Ilorin is increasingly expanding with many new communities, and called on the government to further expand the infrastructure, including roads, schools, and healthcare centres.

“The Union is delighted with the rate of ongoing developments in the state. The completed and the numerous ongoing projects which the state government is executing are laudable. When completed, the projects will completely change the face of not only Ilorin, the state capital, but also the entirety of Kwara state,” he said.

Abdulmalik highlighted some of the projects the union is currently executing including the Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari skills Acquisition Hub.

He requested the government to further assist the union by equipping the center with computers, and providing for the interior and exterior fittings to have a befitting look.

Prof Oba, who chaired the event, congratulated the people of the Emirate on the occasion which he noted reflects love, unity, and sense of patriotism.

Prof. Oba praised Governor AbdulRazaq’s commitment to peace, social protection, and infrastructural development in the state, and urged him to do more on empowerment programmes for the downtrodden, particularly women.

Share

Please follow and like us: