IEDPU Lauds Issa Aremu’s Leadership At MINILS

The National President of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU), Abdulmumini Ayo Abdulmalik, has commended Issa Obalowu Aremu, the Director-General of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin, for his transformative leadership since assuming office in 2021.

Abdulmalik, who led a delegation of the Union’s National Executive Council on a working visit to the Institute, expressed satisfaction with the remarkable progress recorded under Aremu’s stewardship.

He noted that the Union was particularly impressed by the enhanced capacity and visibility of the Institute, attributing the improvement to the Director-General’s dedication and professionalism.

The IEDPU President also applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for entrusting Comrade Aremu with the position, describing it as a strategic decision aligned with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He encouraged the management and staff of MINILS to sustain the momentum and continue repositioning the Institute for greater national relevance.

Responding on behalf of the Director-General, the Institute’s Accountant, Moshood Abolore, highlighted MINILS’ expanded training calendar, growing national and international partnerships, youth entrepreneurship programmes, and enhanced capacity to deliver high-quality labour training.

He emphasized that these achievements have made the Institute a hub of excellence since its establishment in 1983 by the administration of former President Shehu Shagari.

Abolore thanked the IEDPU leadership for the visit and called for stronger collaboration between the Institute and the Union to foster development within the host Emirate community and the country at large.

Accompanying the IEDPU President on the visit were the National Vice President, AbdulRauf Babatunde Issa; National Treasurer, Usman Toyin Salman; National Auditor, Adam Hanafi Alabere; and other executive members.

