IED Explosion Kills 6 , 3 Others Injured In Sokoto

A devastating explosion caused by a locally made Improvised Explosive Device (IED) has claimed the lives of six people, with three others sustaining injuries.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Gwabro village, Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, during Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Eyewitnesses reported that the victims accidentally triggered the IED while walking from Gwabro village to Zurmuku community.

The device was allegedly planted by Lakurawa bandits, who frequently operate in the area. The affected individuals were admitted to Tangaza General Hospital, where the local government council is supporting their medical treatment.

Tangaza Local Government Area has been plagued by Lakurawa banditry, with the group operating in parts of Sokoto and Kebbi states.

The IED was reportedly planted near a security outpost under a big tree close to Zurmuku village.

Alhaji Garzali Raka, Special Adviser on Security to Tangaza Local Government Council, confirmed the incident, stating that the deceased had been buried according to Islamic rites and the council was supporting the medical treatment of the injured.

