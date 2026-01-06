IED Blast Kills 6 Soldiers In Borno Convoy Attack

At least six Nigerian soldiers were killed and five others injured after an explosive device struck a military convoy in Borno State on Sunday. The attack occurred along the Damasak–Kareto road when one of the vehicles ran over a buried bomb.

According to sources, the convoy was heading to Damasak for operational clearance when the explosion occurred. Residents said the device was planted by Boko Haram fighters operating in the area. Reports said six soldiers died at the scene, while five others sustained injuries in the blast.

The wounded soldiers were taken to hospital for treatment. ing a meeting with representatives of the Army and the clan head of Ukpuum Ete, His Royal Highness Nsikan Udom.

Timothy was reportedly shot dead at about 12:05 a.m. on January 1, after he confronted the soldier for allegedly attempting to sexually harass his 15-year-old sister, Miracle.

The incident occurred as the chil- dren were returning from Mount Zion Full Gospel Church along Akongntekong Road, Ete.

Speaking with journalists, the boy’s mother, Mrs. Aniebiet Daniel, said she had given the Army and the company a two-week ultimatum to meet the family’s demands to enable the burial of her son.

She recounted that the children Videos shared online later showed a badly damaged military vehicle at the scene. As of the time of filing this report, the Nigerian military had not released an official statement on the incident.