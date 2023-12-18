IEA: Global oil demand in Q4’23’ll drop to 101.7mbpd

Global crude oil demand for the fourth quarter of 2023, will reduce to 101.7 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has said. It stated this in its Oil Market Report preview obtained by New Telegraph yesterday. The report disclosed that crude oil demand growth is slowing down and that it is expected to drop from a 2.8 million barrels per day (mb/d) increase in the third quarter of 2023 to 1.9 mb/d in the fourth quarter.

It explained that the drop is because of a weaker global economic outlook. The agency identified reasons contributing to the slowdown to include higher interest rates affecting the real economy, and increased petrochemical activity focused on China rather than other regions. It stated that consequently, the projected growth in world oil demand for 2023 has been adjusted downward by 90 kb/d to 2.3 mb/d from last month’s estimation.

The IEA posited that the pace at which the oil demand is growing will decrease significantly, from an increase of 2.8 million b/d in the third quarter to 1.9 million b/d in the fourth quarter of this year. It said: “Looking ahead to 2024, oil consumption growth is expected to significantly slow down to 1.1 mb/d as the effects of COVIDrelated disruptions on demand start to normalize. In 2024 the slowdown will be clean energycentered IEA further said that crude oil demand slowdown will persist in 2024, with global demand growth halving to 1.1 million barrels per day. According to it, the reasons are slower economic growth in major countries, improvements in energy efficiency, and a rise in the use of electric vehicles, which will lessen the need for oil.