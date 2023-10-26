Iea: Dangote Refinery’ll Meet Africa’s Oil Demand

The International Energy Agency has said Dangote Refinery with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day would accelerate oil growth in the next decade. It explained that the impact would be felt more by African countries that rely heavily on imported refined petroleum production.

This was contained in IEA’s October 2023 World Energy Outlook report seen by New Telegraph yesterday. It also stated that Africa was currently producing approximately seven million barrels of oil per day, with about 40 percent of it being exported.

It said: “African countries rely on imports of refined products, although a new 650 000 barrels per day refinery in Nigeria helps meet incremental oil product demand growth in the next decade.”

The report warned that oil production was expected to decline mainly because there are limited new oil discoveries that can counterbalance the decrease from current producing fields. Meanwhile, Executive Director of Northwest Petroleum and Gas Limited, Mohammad Salaudeen, said 90 percent of depots owned by independent oil marketers are currently shut down.

He explained that they were no longer in operation because of the scarcity of supplies occasioned by domestic distribution hiccups and foreign exchange volatility.

Salaudeen, who represented the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Petroleum and Gas Limited, Winifred Akpani, spoke during a panel session at the ongoing Oil Trading and Logistics (OTL) Africa Week 2023 in Lagos. The panel session was titled “Africa Fuels’ Up- date: Overview of Trends and Market Developments.”