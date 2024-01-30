I&E Window: Nigerians in dilemma as naira plunges to record N1,348.63/$1

Despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announcing early on Monday that it had released another tranche of $500 million to various sectors as part of its ongoing efforts to clearing the backlog of verified foreign exchange transactions, the naira extended its slide on the official market-the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window-as it closed at N1,348.63 per dollar compared with N882.24 per dollar last week Wednesday, data from FMDQ Exchange shows. The naira has maintained a downward trend on the official market since last week when it weakened to N900.96 per dollar on Thursday compared with N882.24/$1 on Wednesday.

The local currency has also been on a free fall on the parallel market where it has declined from N1,365 per dollar last Wednesday to N1, 445/$1 on Monday. Forex dealers attributed the naira’s slump in recent weeks to a steady rise in dollar demand since the start of the year as businesses and individuals scrambled for forex to import raw materials and pay for studies abroad, respectively. On Monday, Reuters reported Kyle Chapman, FX markets analyst at London-based Ballinger & Co., as saying that the naira had overtaken the record low level it hit on the parallel market, which could hamper the influx of capital needed to stabilise the exchange rate.

“The downwards spiral is becoming self-perpetuating at this point. The further it falls, the less investors want to enter Nigeria, and the deeper the risk premium embedded into the naira rate,” the news agency quoted Chapman as saying. New Telegraph reports that naira volatility in the forex markets has not abated despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) announcement on January 8 that it had paid nearly $2 billion in outstanding foreign exchange forwards in the last three months as part of efforts to clear an estimated $7 billion backlog in forex forwards that have matured. On December 29, the Federal Government announced that it had received a $2.25 billion foreign exchange support facility from the African Import-Export Bank (Afrexim). The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, who disclosed this, said that the amount was the first tranche of the $3.3 billion crude oil prepayment facility sponsored by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). He noted that the loan was aimed at resolving the acute FX shortage that has negatively affected the economy. In his address at the 2024 macroeconomic outlook launch hosted by the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) in Lagos on Wednesday, CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, said that the naira is currently undervalued, adding that the apex bank will collaborate with the fiscal authorities to accelerate “genuine price discovery in the near term.”