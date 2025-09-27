Idumangi’s Arrest: CP Idu Applauds Bayelsans, Others

The Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, CP Francis Idu, has thanked all who contributed in one way or the other to see that George Idumangi, the suspected killer of Richard Ekpebu, was arrested and brought back to the state.

The Commissioner of Police also thanked Governor Douye Diri, the Inspector General of Police and other Police Officers who played their role in apprehending the suspect.

Speaking at the weekend at Police Headquarters Yenagoa, during a Press brief on how he was apprehended and display of some ammunitions, CP Idu maintained that the citizens of the state offered buoyant information which led to the arrest of George Idumangi.

” If nothing is done, society will have us in contempt. Concerned by the public outcry, we moved on a full shuttle through Bayelsa to Rivers to Delta and finally to Lagos to get him apprehended.

“The citizens of the state offered buoyant support to all our inquiries and efforts until he was arrested.

Disclosing how Idumangi was tracked and arrested, he said: “Mr George swapped his phone, the phone was re-allocated to a lady who works in the bank, who innocently procured the phone from a phone swap shop in Computer Village, Ikeja.

“We put instruments to mobilise police in Lagos, and a link to Mr George was established through the phone she bought from the shop.

“There were hiccups at the estate where he was staying because it was a gated estate. However, with the professional conduct of the team that left here with the married efforts of the police in Lagos using their expertise with Immigration to fast-track the investigation, he was apprehended.

“He was hiding with his squad, and it was difficult to access them, until we were able to get them through the person who dry-cleans clothes for them. Through the dry cleaner, we were able to link up Mr George, who tried to conceal his crime, but the good people of Bayelsa helped us to make the arrest.

“I want to thank people in sensitive corridors who helped us with the transaction pattern and with the amount of money he collected.

He said it was difficult for the people who paid the money because the first suspicion was on them, adding that “they were brought for review, but an honest citizen will always be an honest citizen.

“They cooperated from the beginning to the end. I want to use this opportunity to thank the people of Bayelsa, the Government and my Inspector General of Police, who always give us the courage and the technical support to ensure that where the legs are getting dull, he will offer us a lifeline from the technical unit of the police.”

He disclosed that Mr George Idumangi acted with his girlfriend, adding that his friend ( Richard Ekpebu) trusted him and he betrayed the trust.

The Police Commissioner also showed some ammunition recovered from someone who he disclosed ran into the state to take refuge and to probably cause trouble.

He said:” We are also parading the arms and ammunition that got into Bayelsa. Citizens also alerted us because of the suspicion of those characters within the domain.

“The ammunitions are not normal ammunitions. If you are not in the military, you won’t understand the velocity of that ammunition.

“Somebody ran away from the heat of battle in the North West, and he wanted to associate himself within this environment, and luckily, watchful Bayelsans, especially Yenagoa citizens, who trusted that we would respond to the distress call, informed us and the suspect was taken into custody after a search was conducted on him.

“I want to state clearly that Yenagoa has enveloped into peace, and people want to live peacefully here, and I will continue to say that insecurity in the Niger Delta is like a tiger having its head in Bayelsa. And whenever you see any other thing in the South South, it is like a tail of the tiger.

“In the Niger Delta domain, we should bruise the head of the tiger to de-escalate insecurity in this zone.

“What we have done here is that we have been able to use our technical aid to geofence this corridor to be able to map out places of concern and use the corridors to deter people from establishing camps within this place.

“I want to assure you that Bayelsa State will remain peaceful, and my brothers in other security agencies are always available and ready to partner with me to deal with situations that will help us to hold down the head of the tiger in this place.

He said: “Our duty is to keep criminal people far away from where people reside. Be assured that the Governor has given us approvals to deal with crime and criminality decisively in this state.”

Recall that George Idumangi, who allegedly killed Richard Ekpebu, was arrested early this week in Lagos while attempting to procure an international passport at the Immigration Office.