Idu Warehouse: FG Sets Up 5-Man Committee To Investigate Cause Of Fire

The Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Yusuf Tanko Sununu, has expressed sadness over the fire incident that gutted the warehouse belonging to the National Social Investment Programme Agency at Idu Abuja.

He referred to the incident as unfortunate and measures would be put in place to prevent future occurrences.

The Minister stated this during his inspection of the incident at the warehouse which damaged tools worth billions of Naira meant for N-Power training under the National Social Investment Programme Agency.

He said that a 5-man Committee will be constituted to ascertain the immediate and remote cause of the fire incident and the Committee has two weeks to submit its report.

The Honourable Minister of State further stated that the Committee will estimate the cost of the items gutted by the fire “With what has happened, we will put measures in place to ensure that all other items in our warehouses are well protected. We will also commence as soon as possible the training of beneficiaries so that what has been procured so far can be put to use”.

He commended the Federal Fire Service, FCT Fire Service and Julius Berger for their assistance in ensuring that the fire was brought down, if not a lot of adjacent Warehouses would have been affected.

He equally appreciated the Nigeria Police, Life Camp, for providing security to ensure that what was left in the Warehouse was not vandalized.

Other members of Staff that accompanied the Honourable Minister of State include the National Coordinator/CEO NSIPA, Associate Prof. Badamasi Lawal, Director, General Services of the Ministry, Mr Yakubu A. John, Mr Nsikak Okon, NSIPA, Deputy Director (Admin), Assistant Head, Procurement, Chief Stock Verifier, Chief and Store Officers.

