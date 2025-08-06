Idris@60; KEBGIS Lauds Gov’s Lands Revitalisation Projects

The General Manager, Kebbi Geographic Information Service Agency, (KEBGIS), ESV. Saidu Bashiru Bakuwai, has lauded Governor Nasiru Idris towards the institutional revitalization that has positioned the agency as a model of land governance and reform in Nigeria.

Bakuwai, who stated this to celebrate the Governor on the occasion to mark 60th birthday, said this is a remarkable milestone, not just in age but in decades of impactful leadership, selfless service, and visionary governance.

According to him, Governor Idris have given life to institutions, inspired hope in the public service and demonstrated uncommon courage in reforming the land sector.

ESV Bashiru Bakuwai, said at 60 years, Governor Idris has achieved what many cannot in a lifetime.

“In less than 7 months, we at KEBGIS under his leadership have demonstrated what’s possible when leadership meets competence.

“I am proud to be part of this journey.” of unprecedented Reforms by Governor Idris in KEBGIS.

He said, the Governor did not merely inherit the Kebbi Geographic Information Service (KEBGIS) but redefined its vision, structure, and performance.

“Upon assuming office, he provided the agency with a clear mandate, equipped it with modern tools, and backed it with the political will required for effective action.

According to the General Manager, under the Governor’s transformative leadership, KEBGIS underwent a structural revamp for the first time in the state’s history which include the elevation of the Project Manager’s office to the status of General Manager that restored confidence, authority and administrative clarity to the agency.

ESV Bakuwai, said in a bold and unprecedented administrative innovation, the Governor also delegated secondary approval powers on land transactions to the state Attorney General that reduced bureaucratic bottlenecks, accelerated processing timelines, and greatly enhanced service delivery.

He said, the agency’s reforms have translated into tangible financial gains which in less than seven months, the agency has generated over ₦585 million as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), signing of over 150 Certificates of Occupancy in less than four months, 200 land transactions including assignments, mortgages, changes of purpose, mergers, subdivisions and conversions as well approved the acquisition of high-precision survey equipment for the state and directed the insertion of new survey control points across Kebbi which enhanced the accuracy of land demarcation, layout design, and dispute resolution.

While wishing the Governor long live and prosperity on behalf of the state Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Permanent Secretary, Survey General and other Staff, ESV Bakuwai, disclosed that, the Governor also reconstituted a dynamic Land Use and Allocation Committee (LUAC), that brings on board key stakeholders and thereby improving fairness and institutional credibility in the allocation process.