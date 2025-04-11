Idris Woos French Investors With Nigeria’s Pro-Business Reforms

Share

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has made a compelling case to French investors, spotlighting Nigeria’s ambitious economic reforms, dynamic market potential, and investor-friendly environment as part of the administration’s push to attract sustained foreign direct investment.

Idris emphasised Nigeria’s commitment to fostering deeper economic ties with France while speaking at the Nigeria Business Forum in Paris yesterday. Business France organised the event, which was attended by over 200 French companies in 2023.

He expressed appreciation to longstanding French partners operating in Nigeria, including TotalEnergies, Lafarge, Peugeot, Danone, Alstom and Schneider Electric, among others, for their contributions across key sectors such as energy, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, Idris said Nigeria is undergoing an “unprecedented journey of reform,” driven by the Renewed Hope Agenda — an eight-point strategic plan aimed at unlocking the nation’s vast economic potential.

“These historic reforms are building a more competitive, transparent, and investor-friendly economy, positioning Nigeria as the gateway to Africa’s booming consumer market under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA),” he said.

Idris underscored Nigeria’s unique investment appeal, pointing out that she is Africa’s largest economy, with a population exceeding 220 million — over 70% of whom are under the age of 35 — and more than 26 years of uninterrupted democratic governance, fostering political stability and institutional continuity.

