Idris Presents N642.93bn 2026 Appropriation Bill Before State Assembly

The Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, on Thursday presented a proposed 2026 Appropriation Bill of N642,930,818,157.99 to the State House of Assembly.00

Presenting the budget, titled “Budget of Transformations and People’s Empowerment,” Governor Idris said the proposal includes N3 billion for the security trust fund, N30 billion for the Koko–Mahuta–Dabai road, and provisions to sustain student scholarship programmes.

He disclosed that the capital expenditure stands at N479,357,504,041.27, while N163,573,314,116.82 is earmarked for recurrent expenditure. According to him, capital expenditure accounts for 75% of the total budget, while recurrent expenditure represents 25%.

“It is a budget of growth, empowerment, and progress. I hereby commit this budget to the House for quick passage,” he said.

Governor Idris explained that the allocation structure reflects his administration’s commitment to long-term development while ensuring operational stability. He added that the budget would be financed through a main envelope of N338.506 billion, comprising the state’s share of federal allocation, Value Added Tax, and Internally Generated Revenue.

He added that capital receipts from development partnerships and targeted financing instruments would complement available funds.

The governor noted that the key priority sectors include agriculture and infrastructure, driven through the ministries of Works, Health, and Basic Education. These areas, he said, were chosen for their capacity to deliver sustainable growth and shared prosperity.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Muhammad Usman Zuru, assured the governor of a speedy passage of the budget, promising it would be approved within one week.