October 9, 2025
Idris: Politicising Security’ll Scare Investors From Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Nasiru Idris yesterday warned “detractors” against politicising security challenges facing the state.

According to him, such is capable of scaring investors away, with Kebbi denied its huge investment potential. Idris said this at the 2025 Kebbi Elders Consultative Forum Annual Conference and Economic Development Summit in Birnin Kebbi.

He said his administration has procured over 100 vehicles and over 1,000 motorcycles for security agencies to help them tackle the banditry and Lakurawa. He said: “My administration has continued to invest enormous resources to secure lives and property of our people.

“They are constantly using the pages of newspapers and social media to discern lies and falsehood. “Their thinking is to disparage my administration, but the injury is to the whole Kebbi.”

