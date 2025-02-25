Idris Lauds FG For Construction Of NHRC Offices In Kebbi

Share

The Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Dr Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, has commended the Federal Government’s efforts in constructing and completing the Human Rights Commission (NHRC) offices in some states of the federation.

He said this on Monday at the commissioning of the Kebbi State Office of NHRC in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

Gov. Nasir Idris said the event reflected the federal government’s commitment under the leadership of President Tinubu to improve cooperation and coordination in the planning and implementation of human rights across the country.

Idris, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala-Tafida, said: “We wish to commend the federal government, particularly the Minister of Justice, the Chairperson and the Executive Secretary of the NHRC for working harmoniously to provide the befitting office for the commission.

“My administration will complement the effort of the federal government by connecting the office to the national grid and provide it with the operational vehicle for its activities in the state.

“Also, as part of my commitment to promoting human rights protection, I recently approved the appointment of your staff to join this administration as a Special Adviser on Human Rights Protection and Enforcement.”

In his speech, Mr Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, said the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu was not interfering with the independence of the Human Rights Commission.

He said, “I am happy to say that since the inception of this administration, the government has not interfered with the independence of the NHRC.

“This administration believes in the promotion and protection of the human rights of Nigerians.

“The administration is therefore determined to provide an enabling environment for the commission to effectively discharge its mandate to protect the rights of Nigerians and persons living in Nigeria.”

Fagbemi noted that the commissioning of the Kebbi office of NHRC would further entrench the operational independence of the commission.

The minister said that it was a bold statement by the federal government towards the support to the commission and to protect the rights of Nigerians.

“The federal government will support the commission in its efforts to own its offices nationwide to further entrench its independence and strengthen its strive to protect the rights of Nigerians,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairperson of the Governing Council of NHRC, Dr Salamatu Suleiman, noted that the commission embarked on the construction and completion of nine new offices with the support of the budget office of the federation and National Assembly in 2019.

“The Kebbi State office being commissioned today was among those awarded so far, while the others will be awarded as funds become available.

“It is the appeal of the commission that the national assembly and the budget office should appropriate more funds to help further realise its mandate of providing adequate protection to Nigerians when their rights are violated in any state.

“While acknowledging the support of the federal government and National Assembly Committee on Human Rights, we seek further support in areas such as adequate funding, construction of the remaining 22 state offices, and resourcing the human rights fund under the Act.

“This is in addition to the amendment of the Act in line with observations made by the sub-committee on accreditation that reviewed the status of NHRC in 2023, among others,” she said.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of NHRC, Dr Tony Ojukwu, emphasised the aims of advancing the promotion, protection, and enforcement of human rights in Nigeria and sensitising stakeholders on critical human rights issues.

“This mandate entrusted to the NHRC is not merely a legal obligation; it is a moral imperative, a call to action to build a society where dignity, freedom and justice are the cornerstones of our national life,” Ojukwu said.

