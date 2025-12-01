Idris Honours Jerry Gana At 80th Birthday Banquet

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, joined top dignitaries in Abuja for a special banquet held in honour of former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana, as he marked his 80th birthday.

The event also featured the public presentation of a new book titled “Jerry Gana: Stewardship in Integrity,” which highlights the statesman’s decades-long contributions to national development and public service.

READ ALSO:

Minister Idris praised Professor Gana for his exemplary leadership, integrity, and unwavering commitment to Nigeria, describing him as a national figure whose record continues to inspire the next generation.