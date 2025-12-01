New Telegraph

December 1, 2025
December 1, 2025
Idris Honours Jerry Gana At 80th Birthday Banquet

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, joined top dignitaries in Abuja for a special banquet held in honour of former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana, as he marked his 80th birthday.

The event also featured the public presentation of a new book titled “Jerry Gana: Stewardship in Integrity,” which highlights the statesman’s decades-long contributions to national development and public service.

Minister Idris praised Professor Gana for his exemplary leadership, integrity, and unwavering commitment to Nigeria, describing him as a national figure whose record continues to inspire the next generation.

