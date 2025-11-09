Idris Expresses Dissatisfaction With AGILE Programme Progress In Kebbi

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has expressed dissatisfaction with the progress of the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) programme in the state.

The Governor made the remarks when he received a delegation from the World Bank and the AGILE National Project Team, led by Mr. Shinsaku Nomura, at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

Governor Idris reiterated that his administration prioritizes education, teachers’ welfare, and infrastructure development, emphasizing the need for judicious use of funds—especially loan resources—and reaffirmed his commitment to transparency, accountability, and prudent financial management.

“I am not impressed with the current level of AGILE’s progress in Kebbi State,” he said, highlighting operational lapses and promising to personally meet with the team in Abuja to resolve issues openly.

The Governor specifically criticized the secretive award of a ₦7.8 billion contract without involving Kebbi-based companies, a decision that resulted in the removal of some officials connected to the process. He insisted that qualified local contractors should not be sidelined, and stressed the need for corrective measures to ensure effective project implementation and collective action by all stakeholders.

Responding, Mr. Shinsaku Nomura, Task Team Leader and Senior Economist for AGILE, thanked the Kebbi State Government for its warm hospitality and commended its partnership and leadership on the project.

He explained that the delegation had visited several school construction sites, interacted with teachers, students, and community members, and assessed ongoing efforts to identify areas for improvement. Nomura also appealed to Governor Idris to expedite pending payment approvals, noting that delays have affected operations and preparations for the upcoming Implementation Support Mission in Abuja, which will involve all 18 participating states.