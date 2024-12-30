Idris, Emir Of Zuru Rejoices With Zuru Sons Over Promotion

Share

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris and the Emir of Zuru Muhammadu Sani Sami Gomo ll have expressed delight at the promotion of Ibrahim Abdullahi to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) and Sadiq Gujiya to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Customs.

Idris expressed confidence that Abdullahi would be a good ambassador of the state.

The Emir said he feels proud that his illustrious sons were found worthy of the promotion. The AIG was at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies.

