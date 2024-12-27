New Telegraph

December 27, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 27, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Idris, Emir Of…

Idris, Emir Of Zuru Rejoice With Zuru Sons Over Promotion

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris and the Emir of Zuru Muhammadu Sani Sami Gomo ll have expressed delight at the promotion of Ibrahim Abdullahi to the rank of Assistant InspectorGeneral of Police (AIG) and Sadiq Gujiya to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Customs.

Idris expressed confidence that Abdullahi would be a good ambassador of the state.

The Emir said he feels proud that his illustrious sons were found worthy of the promotion. The AIG was at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

NHIA Initiative Targets Maternal Mortality With Subsidised Health Insurance – DG
Read Next

Festive Season: GOtv Opens Access To All Channels
Share
Copy Link
×