Idris Elba Plans To Relocate To Africa, Support Local Film Industry

British actor, Idris Elba has shared his intentions to relocate to Africa within the next decade, with the aim to contribute significantly to the continent’s growing film industry.

New Telegraph recalls that Elba will star as Okonkwo, the lead character in a TV adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s acclaimed novel, Things Fall Apart.

Speaking in a recent interview with BBC, Elba spoke about his plans during a film industry event in Accra, Ghana.

Elba, who hails from Ghana and Sierra Leone revealed his commitment to building film studios in Zanzibar, Tanzania, and Accra as part of his vision to enhance African filmmaking.

He expressed the importance of Africans taking control of their narratives on the global stage, stressing that he sees his relocation as inevitable.

He said, “I would certainly consider settling down here; not even consider, it’s going to happen.

“I think (I’ll move) in the next five, 10 years, God willing. I’m here to bolster the film industry – that is a 10-year process – I won’t be able to do that from overseas. I need to be in-country, on the continent.”

He also expressed his desire to live in various African cities, including Accra, Freetown, and Zanzibar, where storytelling thrives.

He added; “I’m going to live in Accra, I’m going to live in Freetown Sierra Leone’s capital, I’m going to live in Zanzibar. I’m going to try and go where they’re telling stories – that’s really important,”

He is dedicated to using his influence to elevate the African film industry, describing it as a form of “soft power” capable of changing global perceptions of the continent.

The actor emphasized the importance of preserving and sharing Africa’s rich cultural diversity, languages, and traditions, which are often overlooked.

Speaking further, he said: “If you watch any film or anything that has got to do with Africa, all you’re going to see is trauma, how we were slaves, how we were colonised, how it’s just war and when you come to Africa, you will realise that it’s not true.

“So, it’s really important that we own those stories of our tradition, of our culture, of our languages, of the differences between one language and another. The world doesn’t know that,”

Elba dreams of one day filming in his Accra studio, highlighting the potential of locally produced stories.

He said: “We have to invest in our storytelling because when you see me, you see a little version of yourself, and that encourages us,”

