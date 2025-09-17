Idris Elba: Lagos Most Amazing City In The World

Popular British actor, Idris Elba, has described Lagos as the most amazing city in the world, praising its vibrant energy and creative talent.

The Hollywood star could not hide his admiration for Lagos while speaking on the red carpet at the TIFF Tribute Awards in an interview with ‘eTalk TV’.

“There are so many memories. Lagos, if you have never been there, is the most amazing place, city in the world. I had a great time. The talent there is incredible,” he said.

Elba recalled that one of the highlights of his experience was watching British singer Seal, whose birth name is Henry Olusegun Samuel, step into an acting role using his native Nigerian accent.

“I got to have Seal acting. He has acted before but this is one he is acting in his accent. You know, his Nigerian heritage,” he said.