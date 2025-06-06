Idris Congratulates Ummah, Seeks Sustained Prayers

Share

The Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris has requested the people of the state to remain steadfast in prayers and support for his administration’s commitment to sustainable socio-economic development of the state, as he rejoice with the Muslim on the Eid-el-Kabir Sallah celebration.

In a message signed by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, the governor said:

“As we joyfully celebrate the Eid Eil-kabir Sallah celebration, Comrade Nasir Kauran Gwandu reminded faithful to put into practice the religious teachings of the period and remain committed to building a prosperous Kebbi State through sustainable support for the government developmental programmes aimed at building a brighter future for our next generation.”

