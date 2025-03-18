Idris Congratulates NUJ On 70th Anniversary

Share

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu has congratulated the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) on their anniversary celebrations.

He praised the significant impact of the media industry in sustaining Nigeria’s democratic governance.

The NUJ marked its 70th anniversary on March 15, 2025, while the FRCN celebrated its 63rd anniversary on March 17, 2025.

In separate goodwill messages to the leadership of the two organizations, signed by Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, Governor Idris acknowledged the crucial role of media practitioners in promoting democratic governance since 1999.

The Governor underscored the NUJ’s commitment to shaping the media industry and insisting on press freedom, which is vital in the practice of true democracy.

He commended the NUJ’s commitment to press freedom and ethical journalism, achieved with support from stakeholders like the Guild of Editors and Newspapers Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria.

Idris urged journalists to remain resolute in championing press freedom, improved welfare, and conducive working environments.

He praised the present and previous managements of the Radio Station for maintaining and sustaining one of the few legacies of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto.

As a unionist and advocate for transparency, he pledged his administration’s support for the NUJ’s programs, focusing on capacity building and technological expertise.

He also commended working journalists in Kebbi State for publicizing his administration’s socio-economic achievements.

Additionally, Idris congratulated the FRCN’s management and staff on 63 years of service.

He praised the radio station’s contributions to peaceful coexistence, democracy, and socio-economic development in Nigeria, particularly in Northern Nigeria.

