A former Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Abdullahi M. Idris has tasked both NIHOTOUR and Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) to focus more on their core mandates so as to grow Nigerian tourism and improve the power of products development and services delivery in the industry.

Idris, who was also a former Director at NTDA then Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), now a tourism consultant and renowned teacher in the field of tourism and hospitality, went down memory lane as he described his years at NIHOTOUR thus; ‘‘It was very challenging, but also interesting.

‘‘Established in 1987 as a tripartite project between the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Federal Government of Nigeria, with the objective of offering high level technical and management of upgrading courses for hotel and tourism occupation.’’

He noted that the training institute over the years has witnessed a level of growth, saying; ‘‘There has been progress in terms of the number of programmes, campuses developed over the years and new inputs based on NIHOTOUR Act 2022.’’

Drawing attention to the conflict inherent in the Acts setting up both NIHOTOUR and NTDA, which has come to the fore in recent years, with NIHOTOUR making foray into the traditional roles of NTDA, with the operators kicking against this move, Idris advised for a redress of this development to bring about harmony in the industry.

‘‘However, in order to improve the activities of NIHOTOUR, the government will need to reduce duplication or conflict as regards to policy with NTDA.

NIHOTOUR needs to concentrate on its proper mandate of training and development,’’ he stated. On progress made by NTDA, Idris, who was the pioneer Director of Tourism, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Abuja, said; ‘‘The present NTDA has made progress over the years in the area of awareness creation, marketing and promoting domestic tourism.

Enhance industry cooperation with professional bodies such as FTAN, ITPN, HATMAN, and NANTA.’’ On the challenges facing the Authority, he said; ‘‘Some of the challenges faced are inability to settle with the various states in the area of registration, classification and grading of hospitality, tourism and other travel trades. ‘

‘Another area is overlapping with the mandate of National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism in area of training and development. It has not done very well in the area of tourism product development in order to improve the current position of the industry in the West African sub-region.

‘‘However, with the coming of the new leadership of NTDA we believe most of these challenges will be overcome with time.’’ To address the conflict in the Acts of NIHOTOUR and NTDA, Idris, who was a former Director of Tourism in the Federal Capital Territory, said there is need to revisit the two Acts, with a view to set up a clear policy guidelines.

According to him; ‘‘In terms of regulation clear guidelines should be provided to the public sector and the private sector proprietors.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and best quality practice should be at par with other similar tourism destinations, quality service delivery with modern technology. ‘‘Each of the parastatal needs to strictly implement their functions after clarification of their differences based on NIHOTOUR Act 2022 and NTDA Act 2022.