Idris Approves N2.4bn For Construction, Renovation Of Classrooms, Furniture, ICT

Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris has approved over N2.4 billion for the construction of new and renovation of existing classrooms, purchase of furniture and provision of information and communication facilities to some selected schools.

The Acting Executive Secretary of Kebbi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Hassan Umar disclosed this while briefing Journalists in his office in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

He said: “In his efforts to improve the conducive learning environment for our kids, the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, His Excellency Dr Nasir Idris has graciously approved the release of N2,408,984,707:50K for the construction of new classrooms and renovation of existing ones.”

He said the money would be used for the construction of 86 new classrooms, renovation of 224 existing ones, supply of 7,215 sets of furniture, construction of 62 units of WC-toilets in schools and renovation of halls and hostels in two Tsangaya schools.

Others according to him, are the construction of five perimeter fences for five primary schools, equipping three schools with ICT gadgets towards providing and improving digital learning currently ongoing in the state as well as drilling of eight number motorised boreholes in schools.

The Acting Executive Secretary said all the funds were meant to ensure a conducive learning environment across the state, observing that teaching and learning would only be effective if there “is the conducive physical environment.”

Umar assured that the project had a time frame of six weeks within which it would be completed to enable teachers and pupils to enjoy good teaching and learning environment.

He said having somebody like Dr Nasir Idris at the corridor of power remained a blessing to the state, saying: “This is because, for those of us that are his boys and knew his capacity, competence, pedigree and antecedents, we believe and knew that wherever he is leading as Chief Executive God will bring down His blessings.

“Therefore, we are optimistic that Kebbi State is going to witness tremendous development in the next eight years by the grace of Almighty God.”