Idris And Kebbi Politics: Lest We Forget

As the Nigerian democratic development progresses from 1999 to 2023 despite avoidable turbulence, new breed politicians with track record of selflessness and exemplary leadership qualities, demonstrated commitment to unity and development, the likes of Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State are gradually being discovered.

Let’s take as a case study, Governor Idris, who started his political career as a one- man squad, committed to improving the well-being of his immediate community.

As a thoroughly trained professional teacher, his first experience was with labour union, where he worked with passion and zeal to strengthen the harmonious working relationship between the teachers and the various communities towards enhancing public awareness on the value of education in Kebbi State.

His steady but productive approach was primarily aimed at improving the working condition of teachers under a united Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) committed to improving the educational standard at the local and state government levels.

While effectively discharging his duty as teacher and union leader, Comrade Idris was also into a medium scale business that generates substantial income with which he supports the needs of some of his colleagues, friends, relatives and the vulnerable in the community, with special interventions for teaching and learning materials.

It shouldn’t have been forgotten so soon, that it was in recognition of his unmeasurable contributions to the educational development in Gwandu Emirate that the Emir, Alhaji Muhammadu Ilyasu Bashar conferred on him the prestigious traditional title of Kauran Gwandu and the then Kebbi State government named a school in Birnin Kebbi, Kauran Gwandu Model primary and secondary school.

It is therefore obvious that the cumulative positive impact of the sustained numerous humanitarian services that eventually led to Comrade Nasir NUT emergence as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Kebbi State governorship candidate and the subsequent overwhelming victory during the 2023 general elections.

On assumption of office with clear determination to operate an all-inclusive government, Comrade Idris widely consulted major stakeholders in the decision making process with a view to achieving remarkable results in the execution and implementation of viable developmental programmes.

Expectedly, the decision has produced the desired results considering the successes achieved in infrastructural development, particularly in the critical sectors of education, agriculture, health care delivery, and economic empowerment programmes for different segments of the society within the last two years which has widely been publicise.

Therefore, what the public and indeed the political class in Kebbi State needs to be reminded are the factors responsible for the miraculous performance in all sectors.

As destined by Allah, Governor Idris was granted the wisdom and foresight to have worked out strategic developmental programmes, adhered to his policy of continuity and judicious utilisation of the available resources, equitable distribution of projects and open-door policy that promotes and encourages transparency in governance.

What is equally worthy of note is the objective analysis and wellformed complimentary remarks made by prominent personalities and critical stakeholders at different levels on the giant strides achieved by Governor Idris.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar lll at the opening ceremony this year’s National Annual Qur’anic Recitation competition declared:

“Although I am not a politician but the truth must be told. Since the inception of the present democratic dispensation i am not aware of any state where the governor has successfully united all his predecessors for the common interest of the state just as Governor Nasir Idris did.”

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Dr. Umar Ganduje had identified the Governor Idris among “the three most outstanding and hardworking governors of the party ” while a former governor of the state, Senator Adamu Aliero, at the recent launch of a book ” Mr Project” admitted that ”

I have seen the commendable developments being achieved by Governor Nasir but my fear is my party, the PDP may be affected with the rate at which you are going.”

Alhaji Sa’idu Nasamu Dakingari also argued that “if all the former governors had two-term tenure, I wonder what would stop Governor Idris in view of his administration’s achievements in only two years.”

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning and former governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu, expressed gratitude to Allah for “answering my prayers to grant my successor the wisdom and commitment to service to achieve much more than i did.”

The chairman of the newly established North West Development Commission, Prof. Abdullahi Shehu Ma’aji had during a courtesy visit on the Governor revealed that ” We have been advised to consider using the infrastructural development pattern of Governor Idris as a case study for the execution of the commission’s developmental projects.”

With the overwhelming support of the people of Kebbi State resulting from the remarkable development recorded and the unambiguous confirmation of the governor’s commitment to peace and development of the state, his continuity beyond 2027 remains very clear and undoubtedly smooth by the special grace of Allah.

Therefore, count Kebbi State out of the much talked about coalition of some political parties in the country. Besides, the only political party with visible office in Kebbi State that has now been completely deserted and taken over by reptiles and cockroaches is PDP.

What may be expected in Kebbi State is a coalition of Abuja based political contractors known to be specialists in the deceitful devise of exploiting unsuspecting politically ambitions people with the false claims of having mass followership in Kebbi. The outcome of elections has always been exposing their dubious character.

