IDRDG: Stimulating Interest In Reading Culture, Promoting Literacy

Share

The Musediq Alogba E-Library and Research Centre, under the auspices of the Ikorodu Division Resource Development Group (IDRDG), held its quarterly reading session recently at the Arc. Onafowokan Main Auditorium, Town Hall, Ikorodu.

For this edition, which focused on the reading of Ògbójú Ode nínú Igbó Irúnmolè, a novel by Daniel O. Fagunwa, the event, aimed at stimulating interest in and promoting reading culture, indigenous language, cultural heritage, brought together notable individuals including scholars, educationist, culture advovates, so well as students from various schools ion Ikorodu Division.

The guest of honour, Sir. David Olabanji Adewale Sunmoni, who is the Pro Chancellor and Chairman of the 12th Governing Council, Lagos State University (LASU), in his opening remark before commencing the reading, stressed the need for the promotion of reading culture as well as the use of indigenous language as well as promotion of our cultural heritage.

He, thereafter, read excerpts from Ògbójú Ode nínú Igbó Irúnmolè, engaging the students in an interactive session, highlighting the lessons and significance of the novel.

Speaking with New Telegraph, Sunmoni: “One culture which we seem to have lost is the culture of reading, the habit of book reading. Our children would rather play with their phones, browse, watch televisions, rather than read.

Whereas, reading is a culture that we imbibed when we were younger and it has helped us tremendously in growing and passing through the vicissitudes of life. “So we want to bring back the culture of reading, first and foremost.

And for this particular occasion, we chose Yoruba language so that that language can be imbibed, can be improved upon, and people can know the values, have confidence in our language and promote our language and culture.

On the choice of Ògbójú Ode nínú Igbó Irúnmolè, a novel by Daniel O. Fagunwa, he said: “The late Daniel O. Fagunwa was a gift to the Yoruba race. His books have left a good legacy that has outlived him.

The books he wrote have been translated into various languages, and they are read worldwide, especially the Ògbójú Ode nínú Igbó Irúnmolè, it has took the test of time, and keeps on being relevant from time to time.

It is legendary. That book, written in 1938, is still very relevant. Our prolific writer, Wole Shoyinka, has translated that book into English. And it is read worldwide.

We feel very, very happy and proud that the Yoruba culture is improving and growing by the day.” He expressed confidence that the programme would be sustained.

“I am very confident that the promotion of Yoruba language, Yoruba culture, Yoruba tradition is something that must be sustained, that must be improved, that must be carried to the next level because it has been recognised internationally.

In the State of Maryland in the US, the Yoruba language is now recognised as one of the languages that can be used in obtaining driving license in that state. In Brazil, the Yoruba language has been recognised as one of the official languages.

And in the Lagos State University (LASU), GNS (General Nigerian Studies) is a compulsory course that you have to do well to graduate.

So you can see that there is a lot of room for improvement and we are taking giant steps to promote and sustain that culture and that language. “In Yoruba they say, ‘Eyinin diakoko’.

It is good to start catching them young. We want to bring back the culture, to bring back the attitude of reading and understanding Yoruba language to the students.

And by that time, when they grow up, they will be more versatile, more fluent in speaking, writing and using Yoruba language.”

Students from various schools also participated by reading passages from the novel on stage, demonstrating their proficiency in Yoruba and delighting the audience with their enthusiasm and fluency.

The initiative is part of IDRDG’s mission to promote active learning and ensure access to educational resources through the Musediq Alogba E-Library facility.

The quarterly sessions aim to nurture a love for reading among young students, preparing them for academic and personal growth.

Sir Sunmoni noted that cultivating reading habits among young people not only enhances their intellectual development but also equips them to become global scholars.

He emphasized the need for consistent efforts to sustain the reading culture within the community. Also, speaking with New Telegraph, Oladimeji Aliyah, a student of Homat Comprehensive College, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, commended the organisers of the event, noting that, “this program is all about uplifting Yoruba heritage.

There are some children that don’t know how to speak Yoruba language fluently, like me, I don’t know how to speak Yoruba fluently.

So it’s helping us to be proud of our mother tongue, be able to express ourselves as Yoruba children and understand what it is to be a Yoruba child.

It will also help other students to be able to speak their local dialects fluently and not to be ashamed of being a Yoruba child.

“I thank the Ikorodu Division Resource Development Group (IDRDG) for organising this program because it has helped me to express myself.”

Share

Please follow and like us: