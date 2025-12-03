IDPWD: Oluremi Tinubu Seeks Renewed Commitment To Accessibility

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has called for renewed national commitment to inclusion, accessibility and empowerment on 2025 International Day of Persons with Disabilities

In a message released to mark the global observance on Wednesday, the First Lady highlighted 2025 theme, “Fostering Disability-Inclusive Societies for Advancing Social Progress,” noting that it underscores the need for governments and institutions to prioritise equal opportunities for all citizens.

Senator Tinubu said the day serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to build a society where persons with disabilities can participate fully and contribute meaningfully to national development.

She stressed that a truly inclusive Nigeria must promote independence, support systems and environments that allow every individual, regardless of ability to thrive.

She extended her solidarity to all persons with disabilities across the country and reaffirmed the commitment of her office to advancing policies and initiatives that promote dignity, equal access and social progress.