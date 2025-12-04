IDPWD: Kwara Holds Para-Sport Event, Empowers Scores

The Kwara State Ministry of Social Development has organised a handball competition for para-athletes within and outside the state as part of activities marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPWD).

Held at the Handball Court of the George Innih Stadium in Ilorin, Team Kwara emerged champions after defeating Team Ekiti 3–0.

The event also featured a trade fair and an empowerment session during which scores of persons with disabilities received mobility aids, including crutches, walking sticks, wheelchairs, tricycles, and beading and shoemaking kits.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday, Commissioner for Social Development, Dr. Mariam Nnafatima Imam, said the programme was designed to show love to persons with disabilities, ease their mobility challenges, and support their businesses.

She expressed appreciation to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his unwavering support and commitment to the welfare of persons with disabilities in the state.

“As you can see, we distributed mobility aids. We also gave wheelchairs, tricycles, crutches, white canes, sunscreen for persons with albinism, and many more,” she said.

“Over the years, we have organised several empowerment programmes, including skill acquisition training. Through the Office of the First Lady, many have also benefited from POS machines and cash transfers to promote inclusion in this government.”

She added that the celebration aims to show the world that disability does not diminish ability. “They are doing very fine, and they are happy seeing us around them.”

Chairman of the Kwara State Sports Commission, Coach Bolakale Mogaji, described the game and empowerment as a demonstration of the government’s love and support for persons with disabilities.

He said the gesture could also change the mindset of parents who hide their children due to physical challenges.

“As you are aware, the Governor is a lover of people with disabilities. He has done a lot for them, and he has not stopped,” he said.

“What is happening here today is remarkable. We are celebrating persons with disabilities and empowering them to make mobility easier. We thank His Excellency for giving back to everyone, abled and disabled alike. In sports, for instance, the Governor even gave a brand-new car to a person living with a disability. His support is consistent.”