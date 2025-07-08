IDPs: Senate Passes Kampala Convention Domestication Bill

The Senate has passed the African Union Convention for the Protection and Assistance of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) (Domestication and Enforcement) Bill, 2025 for third reading.

The Kampala Convention, adopted by the African Union in 2009, is a regional treaty that provides a legal framework for the protection, assistance, and durable solutions for IDPs across Africa. While Nigeria signed the treaty in 2009, it had not been formally domesticated into national law until now.

Driven by concerns over the plight of IDPs in Nigeria, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, CFR, sponsored the bill. It was earlier passed by the House and subsequently transmitted to the Senate for concurrence.

The Senate passed the bill following the consideration and adoption of the recommendations presented by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, during plenary on Tuesday.

Presenting the bill, Bamidele said:

“This bill was read for the first time on Tuesday, 10th December 2024. It seeks to domesticate and enforce in Nigeria the African Union Convention for the Protection and Assistance of Internally Displaced Persons and the elimination of root causes of internal displacement in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), as well as other relevant national laws and international instruments to which Nigeria is a party.”

He urged his colleagues to support the bill and refer it to the Committee of the Whole for clause-by-clause consideration.

Following the motion, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau, who presided over the session, led the chamber through the consideration of all 46 clauses, the explanatory memorandum, and the long title of the bill.

The bill was subsequently passed.