IDPs: Benue SEMA Acknowledges Receipt Of N7.1m From Akume

…Dismisses widespread claims of embezzlement of money

The authorities of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA) yesterday acknowledged the receipt of a total of N7.1 million from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume and Engr.

Hyacinth Abella for onward distribution to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of the Yelewata attack currently staying at the Makurdi International Market IDPs camp.

The Executive Secretary, who is also the Permanent Secretary of the agency, Sir James Iorpuu, disclosed this while addressing newsmen shortly after the inauguration of the agency’s electronic emergency system, in Makurdi.

Sir Iorpuu, who ruled out widespread claims that the money was cornered into the pockets of the agency’s management and some staff, said the funds were in his custody and would be equitably shared among the affected persons who have already been profiled.

He gave a breakdown of the donations to include N6 million from Senator Akume and N1.1 million from one Engr. Hyacinth Abella, totalling N7.1 million.

“So SEMA is in custody of N7.100,000. We have profiled the IDPs house by house so that this money will be shared with them. You know that the IDPs are living in a host community where community members themselves have been IDPs.

“So some people among the IDPs are saying that this money Senator George Akume gave to us, what has SEMA done to it? Sir James Iorpuu has chopped the money. So you have to have a process to right the wrongs; you cannot just see somebody at the IDP camp and start distributing money to him.

“So we profiled these people, gave them an identity that when you are coming to collect this money, and other items that we are going to give the IDPs, you have to carry your identity card, you identify yourself and receive support from us”, Iorpuu explained

Meanwhile, on the launch of the electronic system, Sir James Iorpuu, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Deaconess Deborah Aber, who represented Governor Hyacinth Alia, lamented that the state has faced persistent insecurity in recent years.

Mrs. Aber assured that the present administration was indeed committed to tackling the menace with the aid of digital solutions.

He urged stakeholders to fully embrace the platform as a strategic tool for improving emergency response and governance in the state.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Benue State House of Assembly Committee on ICT, Mr. Kenneth Angbo, emphasised the importance of data retention and institutional memory, stressing that previous engagements with ICT consultants often ended with the loss of valuable records, underscoring the need for homegrown solutions, while

The Managing Director of the Benue State Digital Infrastructure Company (BDIC), Mr. Terwase Gbande, commended SEMA for adopting the digital initiative.

He explained that the system allows the agency to be reached from any location globally, thereby minimising misinformation and enhancing real-time response.

On her part, Executive Secretary of the Benue State Primary Healthcare Board, Mrs. Ashi Wende, pledged the board’s collaboration with the platform to maximise its benefits for residents.