IDPIL Flags Off Construction Of Ultra-Modern Palace Of Oba Sekumade In Ikorodu

The Chairman of Ikorodu Development Peace Initiative Limited (IDPIL), Odofin Adewunmi Ogunsanya, SAN, on Saturday inaugurated the construction of a befitting ultra-modern palace for the Sekumade of Ipakodo, Ikorodu Division.

The N200 million Palace construction project is solely funded and sponsored by the IDPIL, an Ikorodu Division-based Peace, Security & Development organisation.

The groundbreaking foundation laying ceremony was graced by heads and representatives of all the five ruling houses of the Ipakodo Kingdom, traditional chiefs, Baales and others, who joined Oba Sotonwa to celebrate the unique and historic event.

Performing the official foundation laying ceremony, Ogunsanya commended Oba Bashiru Shotonwa, the Sekumade of Ipakodo, for his contributions to the development and stability of Ipakodo.

He assured that the IDPL would also build a Renal Centre and install solar street lights, which would reduce criminal activities in the Ipakodo area.

“IDPL is just like an NGO saddled with the responsibility of not only security but in different sectors like education, health and infrastructural development.

“The Sekumade of Ipakodo, Oba Bashiru Shotonwa, has changed the face of the community and attracted both foreign and local investments.

“If you consider the historical features of Ipakodo, you will know that the community is long due for a befitting palace.

“Ipakodo is not just having a palace today, but a N200m worth world class which the indigenes can be proud of,” Ogunsanya said.

“We are also going to build a renal centre to reduce bottlenecks like no bed space that have resulted in the loss of many lives among Ikorodu residents,” he added.

In his welcome remarks, Oba Bashiru Shotonwa expressed appreciation to the IDPL for the construction of the new palace as part of their plans.

The monarch assured of his commitment to working for the exploration of the potential that abound in the community, and ensure that it is transformed into a great city in Lagos State.

He said that the reconstruction of a new palace was borne out of the necessity to enhance the status of Ipakodo and its environs.

“Today I am very happy about this new palace and I commended the initiator, Ogunsanya and members of IDPL for their kind gesture.

“I have contacted the five ruling houses in Ipakodo and they gave their endorsement because the palace belongs to the entire community,” the Monarch said.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of Ikorodu West Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, urged stakeholders in Ikorodu to collaborate for the economic development of the community.

Olanrewaju promised to deploy some of the local vigilante officers from the council to enhance the security in the community, adding that there would be tourist attractions.

