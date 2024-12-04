IDPD: Zamfara AGILE Supports Inclusive Education

Share

Zamfara State Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE Project) has been committed to supporting persons with special needs through inclusive education in Zamfara State.

The disclosure was made by the State Project Coordinator Hajiya Saadatu Abdu Gusau in her remarks on the 2024 International Day of Persons with Disabilities and AGILE Project’s relationship with the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities Zamfara State Chapter in Gusau.

Abdu Gusau further explained that Zamfara AGILE has a vision for an educational system where girls with special needs will enjoy equal access to learning and empowerment in Zamfara State.

She expressed AGILE determination towards ensuring inclusive school infrastructure and learning resources with features like ramps and restrooms to be integrated into the 42 new and 441 schools targeted for rehabilitation including Special Schools in Gusau and Gummi.

Abdu Gusau confirmed that Teacher Training Programs are designed to equip teachers with skills for inclusive education purposely to support students with special needs.

Shedding light on the Second Chance Education Opportunities of Zamfara AGILE, the State Project Coordinator stated that there are reserved opportunities for PWDs under Subcomponent 2.2c with alignment to market demands for inclusivity.

Hajiya Saadatu said Zamfara AGILE was committed to strengthening collaboration with the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities(JONAPWDs) Zamfara State Chapter in inclusion efforts including advocacies and training.

She positioned that all the project consultants and technical service providers are mandated to prioritise equity, diversity and inclusion in service delivery and project interventions.

According to her, Zamfara AGILE will continue to support MDAs, NGOs and partners to align mandates with a view to supporting persons with special needs.

Saadatu Abdu Gusau appreciated the unwavering support of Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal in the project implementation efforts describing it as worthy of commendation.

Share

Please follow and like us: