IDP, Oghenetoja: Life Was Meaningless When I Lost My Dad at 9 but I’m a Doctor Today

Dr. Favour Oghenetoja is a product of Home for the Needy (IDP) Uhogua in Ovia North East of Edo State, she is from Delta State, lost her parents many years ago and was brought to the Home for the Needy (IDP), were she picked up life again. She is among the five medical doctors that just graduated with flying colours from Edo State University, Uzaire. In this interview, she expressed gratitude to God for using Pastor Solomon Folorunsho to fulfill her dreams of becoming a medical doctor after she almost concluded that her life was finished without her parent.

Could you recall how you came to IDP?

My siblings and I suffered a devastating loss when I was nine when our father died. You know in a village, when a woman loses the husband, life is always difficult for her. So when my mother couldn’t cope with the situation of catering for us, five of us had to drop out of school. In fact I thought it was over for me, but as God would have it, I met our daddy, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, the founder of the Home for the Needy. When I came here, it was like starting life all over again without my parents, but I had no option than to adapt. I was happy when pastor told me that they will enroll me in their school to continue my education. It didn’t take me time to adapt. When I saw the crowd there, I made up my mind because it was my future that mattered and I was actually determined to become somebody in life so I can help my mother and my siblings. It was tough but I enjoyed everything in that community.

My primary, secondary and university education bankrolled by the Home for the Needy. I cannot thank God enough for using our Pastor Folorunsho to bring my dream to reality.

Now, how was your experience in the university considering the difficulties faced by IDPs in Nigeria?

My experience was tough because most of the concepts taught, I wasn’t familiar with them and getting materials to do them was a big challenge because of the financial involvement, but as time progressed, I became familiar with them and I started to make good progress.

How long have you been at the camp?

Over 10 years ago. This was when my mother couldn’t take care of us. We are five and it was difficult for her to take care of us, so that was when I met Pastor Solomon Folorunsho G O of this centre, and since then my life hasn’t been the same.

What is your word for him?

In fact words are not just enough to thank him, God has really used him to bless us. I want to say a very big thank you to him that everything he lays his hands on, God will continue to increase him, give him more wisdom, anointing, grace, understanding, knowledge and power to pilot this vision of leading souls to heaven, and at the end he will also be with God in heaven to reign forever in His kingdom.

What’s your advice to your fellow students who are in schools trying to survive, and thousands of them who are taking shelter in this camp?

I want to advise them to keep their faith they should be focused and not relent, they shouldn’t allow their present situation to weight down their faith in God, they must work hard to achieve their dreams, always believing that tomorrow will be better.

Did you ever imagine that you will, one day, be a medical doctor, considering where you are coming from?

Yes, I have always wanted to be a medical doctor, because of the way my father died. There was no money to pay medical bills, and you know what it looks like in Nigeria when you take a sick person to the hospital for medicals especially when you are from a poor background. So, stories told to me by my mother gingered me. And I want to work as a medical doctor to save lives and I know God will reward me at the end.

