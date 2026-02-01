Idongesit Siblings’ List Gains From Fencing World Cup In Egypt

It was a mixed bag of fortunes for Nigerian siblings Sarah and Mahathir Idongesit at the FIE Junior World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, as the youngsters sought valuable exposure ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Championships.

Sarah, competing in the women’s epee, impressed in her debut outing by advancing from a group of seven fencers in Pool 4. However, her progress was halted in the knockout round following a defeat to Russia’s Viktoria Ramenskova.

Mahathir, meanwhile, faced a tougher challenge and was unable to progress beyond the group stage, having been drawn against some of the finest young fencers in the world.

Despite the results, the siblings described their participation as a crucial learning experience.

“Competing in Egypt has added more knowledge to me, especially going up against some of the best fencers in the world. This is a rare opportunity I truly cherish, and I hope to attend more tournaments ahead of the Commonwealth Championships in Nigeria later this year,” Sarah said.

For Mahathir, the tournament was equally valuable: “I had no expectations for this competition, and that took away the pressure. I aimed to improve and gain experience, which I hope to build on before the Commonwealth Championships later in the year,” he explained.

The two‑day FIE‑sanctioned event featured participants from over 30 countries, underscoring its competitive depth.

Meanwhile, Nigerian fencing coach Bola Suru, supported by the International Fencing Federation (FIE), was part of the technical crew in Cairo.

She contributed to the three‑day FIE training camp that preceded the tournament, designed to support athletes during this critical phase of preparation ahead of the Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026.

According to Suru, the camp—made possible through Olympic Solidarity—offered valuable exposure and learning opportunities, further strengthening Nigeria’s pathway in international fencing.