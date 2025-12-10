 Idongesit Emerges PEXX Global Community, Social Media Manager

PEXX, a global financial platform worldwide, has announced the appointment of Victor Denise Idongesit (aka InfluencerDee) as its new Global Community & Social Media Manager.

With over four years of hands-on leadership in blockchain communities, digital engagement, and Web3 communications, Denise brings a wealth of experience and a passionate track record of building thriving ecosystems across Africa and beyond.

Before joining PEXX, Denise served as Community & Social Media Lead for Africa Blockchain Festival (ABF) — Africa’s largest blockchain gathering — where she played a pivotal role in expanding the festival to over 2,000 attendees, securing key partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Tether, Stellar, and the Rwanda ICT Ministry. Her influence helped solidify ABF’s reputation as a central force in the continent’s blockchain renaissance.

Denise also contributes her expertise to Dexodus Finance, where she has been instrumental in campaign strategy, user activation, and community growth. Her leadership on the celebrated “Index Pioneer Challenge” significantly improved platform visibility and trading engagement across the Base Network.

Her earlier work with Binance Academy further demonstrated her commitment to blockchain education in Africa. There, she helped simplify complex crypto concepts through localised content, grassroots events, and community learning sessions — empowering thousands across the continent.

Now at PEXX, Denise will spearhead global community development and social media storytelling for a platform offering users USD accounts, virtual & physical USD cards, international transfers in USD and stablecoins, and interest-earning balances of up to 10% APY.

Speaking on her new role, Denise expressed enthusiasm about joining a company building frictionless financial tools for today’s borderless world. Her focus will centre on community storytelling, user advocacy, and driving worldwide conversations around PEXX’s mission.

“This new chapter allows me to continue amplifying the voices of people using technology to rewrite their financial experiences,” she shared in her announcement. “PEXX is building real solutions for global citizens, and I’m excited to contribute to that vision.”

With her blend of community expertise, creativity, and deep understanding of the Web3 landscape, Denise is poised to play a vital role in PEXX’s global expansion and user engagement strategy.