Idolising Mmesoma Okonkwo

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo knows the value of education. It is therefore no surprise that he plans to do more for Mmesoma Okonkwo, the 17-year-old Nnewi girl who beat candidates from 160 countries to win the British Council Outstanding Cambridge Learners Award.

Mmesoma scored highest in English Language in the Cambridge International Examinations (CIE). The test is reserved for those who speak the King’s tongue as a second language.

It is good news that Nigerians have so much to offer the world even if stories that fly about are of poverty, insecurity and leadership deficit.

Mmesoma has also shown that the Girl Child, if properly guided, can bring glory and honour to the fatherland. She did not attend school in the United Kingdom, Australia or Canada.

Everything that won her the award was perfected at Chrisland High School, Victoria Garden City (VGC) Lagos. The import is that excellence does not always have to be imported. Signs of things to come were shown in 2020 when the lass emerged as the best in English Language at Chrisland.

She maintained this standard three times consecutively, from 2020 to 2022 and by 2023, became the Best Graduating Student. Mmesoma showed class in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASCE) with distinctions, AI, in all her nine subjects. Beyond academics, the school also recognised her leadership qualities.

She became Head Girl. While the British Council celebrated this bright Nigerian, more should be done at home. Perhaps, a victory parade around Awka will serve a befitting purpose. It is not only when sports trophies are won that victory should be flaunted. Soludo has promised to look at a way of supporting Mmesoma through scholarship. This is commendable.

Another way of encouraging her is by paying attention to the quality of schools in Anambra State and doing more in the area of teacher’s welfare.

Mrs Nonye Soludo, no doubt, had come out in the past to stand in for her husband. When tennis star, Tanya Okpala, was spotted wandering around the state, the governor’s wife found out and gave her a new beginning, away from destitution.

Here is an international girl, waiting to be used for the good of her state and Nigeria at large. Perhaps, Mmesoma should be adopted as an Education Ambassador by the Soludo administration.

This will make learning attractive to those who still believe that a woman’s place is in the kitchen. Curiously, not much has been heard from the always vocal and active gender sensitive groups who go about fighting for women’s liberation. It is not only when rights are trampled upon that they should be visible.

Here is an opportunity to celebrate one of their own. Credit to the National Orientation Organisation (NOA) for choosing Mmesoma as Nigerian of the Week (NOW).

This recognition is aimed at adding oxygen to the souls of other compatriots. It shows that the nation is watching and looking out for good deeds.

Expectations are that corporate organisations will be part of this reward system. We know what entertainers, especially musicians’ benefit through sponsorship. Mmesoma is good enough to be a Brand Ambassador for education. The girl, coming from the business town of Nnewi, also has her eyes on trade.

Her father’s background as an Engineer does not take Mmesoma away from that love. “Business is not just about profit, it is about creating systems that empower the people,” she said during her graduation at Chrisland.

Further education is on the radar. Her eyes are on studying Business Administration, in universities around the globe. The good thing is that wherever she goes; Mmesoma will be carrying the name of her country.

It is not about concealing drugs in remote parts of the body or being trafficked to Libya. Here is a real Nigerian brand. There are many girls out there who, if given the opportunity, will look up to Mmesoma as their idol. Children should not be converted to baby factories when their mates are busy studying for a better future.

The best way to lift a nation is to educate the Girl Child. We still believe that, deservedly, Soludo will invite this proud Anambra girl who went to school in Lagos, to Government House, Awka, for a golden handshake.

Madam First Lady could also organise a tour of select girls schools, after which an open-roof vehicle will take her round the streets of Awka and Nnewi.