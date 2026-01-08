Ido Obaship Crisis: Olubadan Sets Up C’ttee For Resolution

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arasa I, has set up a committee to resolve the chieftaincy controversy in Ido Town, where three individuals are laying claim to the throne.

The claimants to the Onido of Ido stool in Ido Local Government Area are Benjamin Ademola Ishola Orobiyi, Tajudeen Akinola, and Muritala Babalola.

The dispute has caused concern among residents in recent years, prompting calls for the Olubadan to intervene to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

In a statement signed by his Media Aide, Adeola Oloko, the Olubadan confirmed the formation of the panel and urged all stakeholders to cooperate with it, stressing that the committee’s purpose is to resolve the matter amicably.

The statement read:

“Part of the panel’s mandate is to examine the remote and immediate causes of the Onido stool crisis.

The second mandate is to make far-reaching recommendations that would guide the Olubadan and his council in resolving the 19-year-old crisis once and for all.”