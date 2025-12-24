IDL Backs Nigeria’s Creative Economy At Maiden WARRIFF In Warri

At the maiden edition of the Warri International Film Festival (WARRIFF), in Warri, Delta State, Intercontinental Distillers Limited (IDL), a leading force in Nigeria’s beverage industry and makers of Confam Bitters and Teezers, reinforced its commitment to cultural development and creative expression at the event.

The landmark festival attracted filmmakers, creative professionals, policymakers, and film enthusiasts from across the country, offering a vibrant platform to celebrate storytelling, cinematic excellence, and emerging talents.

Activities at the event included film screenings, keynote sessions, awards presentations, and high-level networking, firmly positioning Warri as a rising hub for film and creative arts in the Niger Delta.

As a major sponsor, Intercontinental Distillers Limited brought colour and excitement to the festival through its flagship brands, Confam Bitters—popularly known as “Mr Capable”, and Teezers, the “Master of Fun.” Attendees enjoyed engaging brand activations, premium hospitality, and refreshments, further strengthening IDL’s reputation as a brand that celebrates culture, shared experiences, and moments of connection.

Speaking during the festival, Founder and Organiser of WARRIFF, Alex Eyengho, praised Intercontinental Distillers Limited for its support, describing the sponsorship as instrumental to the success of the inaugural edition. He noted that the partnership reflects the growing confidence of corporate Nigeria in the country’s creative economy.

The maiden edition of WARRIFF also drew the presence of notable dignitaries, including representatives of the Delta State Government, members of the National Assembly, local government officials, and key industry stakeholders, highlighting the festival’s cultural relevance and socio-economic importance to the region.

Commenting on the sponsorship, the Retail Development Representative of Intercontinental Distillers Limited in Warri, Alex Adjeke, said the company’s involvement aligns with IDL’s broader corporate vision of empowering communities, supporting youth-focused initiatives, and championing platforms that promote Nigerian creativity and innovation.

With a successful debut, the Warri International Film Festival has laid a solid foundation for future editions, positioning itself as a significant fixture on Nigeria’s creative calendar—driven by strategic partnerships with forward-looking organisations such as Intercontinental Distillers Limited.