Idimogu Urges Sanwo-Olu To Include Non-Indigenes In Cabinet

Former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Jude Idimogu, has urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to make his cabinet inclusive by including non-indigenes.

Speaking in an interview, Idimogu, who is Deputy Leader, Ndigbo in Lagos State APC, said the make-up of the governor’s cabinet does not reflect inclusiveness expected in a cosmopolitan state like Lagos.

He clarified that his call was in the interest of the state and should not be taken as seeking any position in cabinet. Idimogu added that including non-indigenes in the state cabinet has a lot of benefits, both socially and politically.

He said: “The governor of Lagos State, members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) and leadership of APC should take a second look at why there is no non-indigene in the cabinet of Sanwo-Olu, two years into his second term in office.

“The Hausas and Igbos and others in the state should not be excluded or sidelined in governance in a cosmopolitan state like Lagos.”

