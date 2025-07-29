The former Lagos State lawmaker, Sir Jude Chukwuemeka Idimogu has called on the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi to dropped his 2027 presidential ambition and support President Bola Tinubu second-term bid.

Hon. Idimogu who, made this call during an interaction with journalists at the weekend, said it is crucial to lend his voice to the political dynamics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The former lawmaker said there is a need for the southern part of the country to come together to ensure the power remains in the south has become germane.

The two-term lawmaker disclosed that his advice has become necessary as it would be extremely difficult for Obi to defeat Tinubu in any political platform in the next presidential election.

Idimogu said: “I strongly believe in this appeal to Obi, he should support Tinubu as both leaders are from the South.”

He said that Obi’s ambition would only divide Southern votes again and weaken the region’s chances in 2027.

“This is the South’s turn. Let’s not allow another Southern candidate to disrupt the zoning and help Northern interests,” he emphasised.

The lawmaker compared the situation to Buhari’s eight-year presidency, where northerners united behind their candidate in spite of public dissatisfaction.

“Tinubu deserves full support. He cannot undo Nigeria’s problems in two years. With unity, progress is possible,” he stated.

Idimogu made it clear that a united Southern backing for Tinubu would guarantee a fair outcome and preserve the region’s hold on power.

While acknowledging Obi’s right to run, Idimogu urged Igbo leaders to prioritise regional interest and back Tinubu’s second term.

He appealed to Northern politicians to also support Tinubu to complete a Southern presidency for equity and national stability.

According to him, constructive criticism and alternative solutions from the opposition are welcome, but unity must take precedence.

Idimogu, who is the only Igbo politician to have served two tenures in Lagos State House of Assembly, said: “Neither PDP nor ADC has a candidate strong enough to unseat Tinubu.”