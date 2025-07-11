Idimogu: Tinubu Working Hard To Rebuild Nigeria

A former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Jude Chukwuemeka Omobowale Idimogu, has helped encomiums on President Bola Tinubu in his tireless efforts to rebuild Nigeria.

Idimogu also praised the First Lady and wife of the president, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, for supporting her husband immensely and her compassionate and humanitarian activities.

The former lawmaker added that Tinubu understands the problems of the nation and he is working hard to solve them even though it will take a little while to completely solve all Nigeria’s problems and soon reposition the country on a sound economic footing.

According to Idimogu, the First Lady has been instrumental in supporting the needy, youths, and displaced persons, sourcing funds from well-meaning individuals to alleviate their struggles.

He gave an example of her recent donation of N1 billion to victims of attacks and less privileged persons in Plateau State as a testament to her compassion.

The lawmaker waves aside the coalition led by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Rauf Aregbesola, Nasir El-Rufai and Peter Obi, he said the coalition would scatter like a pack of cards. He expressed confidence in Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, citing his leadership experience and strategic thinking.