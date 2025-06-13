Idimogu Commends Tinubu For Forgiving Sanwo-Olu

Share

Former lawmaker representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 02, at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Jude Chukwuemeka Idimogu, has commended President Bola Tinubu, for forgiving his political Godson, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He said for doing what he did, the president has not only demonstrated that he is human, but a Leader and God fearing man. Idimogu made the commendation while speaking to the Media on June 11.

He said: “I want to specially commend and thank our leader, the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, number 1, the Jagaban himself.

“For him to have shown that he is a father, irrespective of whatever that might have gone wrong, I was not privileged to know, whatever that happened between him and the number one citizen of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Samwo-Olu, I don’t know but rumour had it that they had issues, but Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has shown, as a leader, he is human and at the same time, a God fearing leader, who used the opportunity of Salah that have just gone, a time of reconciliation, a time for forgiveness and moving forward, to have used that opportunity to forgive the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Samwo-Olu, and let whatever that must have happened, let by-gone be by-gone, let them move forward.”

The lawmaker also opined that both Governor Samwo-Olu and the President have have barely two more years to go and need to move forward.

He added: “Babajide Sanwo-Olu still has two years to do, Asiwaju also has two more years to go, to complete his first term, I believe, by the grace of God almighty, he will go back for second term, no matter what the enemies, whatever what the coalition are doing.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, by His grace, I know, God wants him to finish second term, he will finish and finish for the interest of all Nigerians, all I pray is for all Nigerians to support him.

