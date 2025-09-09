Idika Kalu: Nigeria Rating Among Top Countries By 2050 Doubtful

…advises against discrimination

A former Chairman, Development Committee of the World Bank, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu, has said the projection by an American institution that Nigeria would be among the top countries by 2050 won’t be an easy task for the country.

In an interview over the weekend, Kalu, who was also Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and National Planning, said enhanced productivity and manufacturing were key for Nigeria to grow economically.

He stated that Nigeria must not only maximise its arable land for farm produce but must also ensure value addition, which, he noted, would not only increase employment generation, wealth creation, foreign exchange earnings but also improve the living standard and quality of life of residents in the country.

He stated that Nigeria needed to invest more in human capital development, adding that many Nigerians abroad were strategically positioned and excelling in their chosen fields and careers. Kalu said: “We should not delude ourselves. We still have a long way to go.

An American institution has projected that by 2050, Nigeria should be among the top countries precisely deferred in population. Well, that’s easy enough. But given the problems we have with health, it may not be as easy as it sounds though. “But to be number three after India and China and then you say Nigeria, in population; that is something.

It’s not going to be that easy because of all these demographic problems, the low level of life expectancy, despite the enormous resources we have, and the space of our medical facilities. I think that is becoming more and more a very major subject. “And that tells you about some of the work that still needs to be done.

Going back to the days when we had the University College in Ibadan, as we are told, people came from Saudi Arabia and others to have their medical checks in that place. Now we have over 200 universities. Are we just counting in numbers? “We better count it in quality. You go to America, just to mention one, every state you go to, Nigerians are there in various engineering faculties, medical faculties, even in law and polytechnics.

Yes, they need to go out, as they say, we’re a third major country by population. So, if you go to America, you see a lot of Chinese. “Chinese ties from all over East Asia, where I worked. We should have a policy where they get that chance to work with their colleagues in Silicon Valley and other places, where we can bring them all back.”

He added: “We’ve talked about being the number one population in Black Africa, the largest black nation on Earth. We’ve talked ad infinitum about the sheer variety of our resources, and not just the multiplicity of resources, but the genuine quality of our resources that should have taken us somewhere. “When the police put their feet on George Floyd, we saw some of the Americans, Black Americans, wonder a lot.

These people don’t want us here, where do we go? We felt bad, in a way, because Nigeria, as the biggest black nation, should by now be in heaven. Not that we are asking them to come back, but we should show them what we’ve achieved, with the tremendous resources we’ve been blessed with.

Men and women of high quality, materials, agricultural, vegetation of all sorts, are sustainable to produce animals and all kinds of other things. “The only way forward is: in which sector or sub-sector can we say we are very productive.

Mr. President has just come back from Brazil. Brazil had the Sonar Jakarta, back then, in 1977. Over four decades, Brazil has been producing cars, planes, helicopters, from Sonar Jakarta. When we say these things, it is not to lampoon any particular administration. We are talking about ourselves as a people, and the dreams that many saw, Europeans, Americans, the Russians etc.

They saw that dream, here is one nation that had it all. “Look at all the things we were doing. The pyramids, the cocoa, the palm products, the palm kernels, cotton. Then when we thought we were just running out of new frontiers, there came in the oil and the gas. I remember I once called upon to chair the Niger Delta study, and later again, I was a part of, I was head of a Nigerian refinery study.

Each of these studies, we tried to go back and say, this is really what we should be doing.” He stated that when he was at the World Bank, they were committed to offering quality advisory services to developing countries. He called for conscious efforts and commitment to develop Nigeria as he noted that the country is blessed with great human, material as well as mineral resources, coupled with a good climate.

He advised against discrimination, adding that Nigerians should be given a level playing ground, to live, work, invest and own properties in any party of the country without inhibition. Kalu said: “With the sharp increase in the oil price in the early 70s, our task as a team in the World Bank when I was there was to advise the Koreans, how do you restructure the economy?

All your partners are now moving to textiles, garments and petroleum products etc. This was the original idea, how do you restructure the economy? You are producing palm kernels, cocoa, rubber, timber, and so on. And now you have oil and gas.

How do we move into oil products and aromatics? How do you convert all this to high-value technical capital needs? “We have, instead of developing Dubai and the Near East, to develop Niger Delta, which is what I had told my colleagues in the Niger Delta technical committee.

I said, ‘our task should be to develop this place so it’s like Dubai.’ So, I said, ‘oh, we want our own oil and gas. So, we can see that the basic ingredients are still there. Let’s go back to the basics. “We have to keep to the market. That’s how we were.

That’s how we were able to develop our primary products in the 1930s, 40s, 50s and 60s. You keep to the market, that gives you the scope to save and invest, to accumulate wealth, to invest, broaden your investment into higherlevel manufacturers, and so on and so forth. But we want the whole debate upside down, and I think it’s about time we went back.