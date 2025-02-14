Idibia Family Petitions DSS Over 2Face Disappearance

Share

The family of legendary Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face has petitioned the Department of State Services (DSS) over his sudden disappearance, raising concerns that the singer may be missing.

According to a formal letter submitted by the family’s legal representatives, Anuge, Anuge & Co., 2Face was last seen on the morning of February 10, 2025, when he left his residence for a routine walk but never returned.

Since then, multiple attempts by his family, staff, and record label to reach him have been unsuccessful.

The situation unfolds amid ongoing marital turmoil between 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

New Telegraph recalls that the singer recently filed for divorce and allegedly proposed to Natasha, a member of the Edo State House of Assembly, whom he intends to marry.

In a viral video, 2Face’s mother made an emotional plea to Nigerians, urging them to help locate her son, even addressing Natasha directly, asking her to “Release” him.

The petition to the DSS highlights concerns over unusual activities on the singer’s social media accounts.

Close associates have reportedly received messages soliciting financial assistance—an alarming development given 2Baba’s financial stability.

The family fears his identity may have been compromised and that he could be held against his will.

“The implications of this situation are grave, and the possibility of foul play cannot be ignored.

“Given his status as a responsible family man and a dedicated artist, his prolonged silence is deeply concerning,” the letter reads.

