Idia Aisien, Nancy Isime, Omowumi Dada Shine In Banke Kuku’s Latest Collection

Share

Luxury fashion house, Banke Kuku invited women to take centre stage with the launch of its vibrant new summer collection, the Summer Drop. Dubbed the Summer of Self, the collection is a bold declaration of individuality, sensuality, and style, made for women who aren’t just chasing the sun but are the sun.

Fusing two of her most loved collections, Eden and Oceans, the Summer Drop introduces an array of summer-ready silhouettes designed for the modern woman.

From flowing Kaftans and sultry mesh dresses to playful shorts, mini dresses, and mini skirts, each piece embodies a sense of freedom and form.

As part of the brand’s dedication to sustainable practices, each piece reflects not only style but substance, crafted with eco-conscious fabrics and mindful production that honours both the wearer and the world.

At the heart of the campaign are three Nollywood’s leading ladies, who reflect the many shades of self.

Nancy Isime is The Trailblazer; cool, grounded, and full of light.

Idia Aisien is The Muse; seductive, stylish, and unforgettable.

Omowumi Dada is The Flame; bold, brilliant, and magnetic.

Together, they embodied what this collection stands for: authenticity, range, and the power of owning your story.

More than a collection, The Summer Drop is a call to step into your light and live fully. This is your summer. Your story.

Alongside the launch of The Summer Drop, Banke Kuku continues to expand her global retail footprint. The brand will be hosting a curated showcase at The Bright Black Box, Bateman Street, London, where members and special guests will experience the brand through an intimate, immersive shopping event featuring exclusive pieces and personal storytelling from the designer.

These global brand moments reflect Banke Kuku’s larger vision to reframe African fashion on the global stage; not as a niche, but as a vibrant force in the luxury fashion conversation.

Share