Idheze Integrity Forum Felicitates Delta Solicitor General On Elevation To SAN

Some sons and daughters Isoko Nation, under the aegis of Idheze Integrity Forum (IIF), have felicitated the Permanent Secretary and Solicitor General of the Delta State Ministry of Justice, Barrister Omamuzo Erebe, who was recently elevated to the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

In a letter signed by the President of IIF, Elder Ogaga Nathaniel, the group said Erebe’s elevation is testament to the his unwavering dedication, intellectual rigour, professionalism, and remarkable contributions to the Nigerian legal system.

The letter reads: “IIF extends congratulations to you, on your well-deserved elevation to the esteemed rank SAN. Your achievement is a shining example of hard work, dedication, and intellectual rigour. “As a proud son of the Isoko Nation, your success brings immense pride to your family, colleagues, and the entire Isoko Nation.