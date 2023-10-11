IDGC: Firm Seeks Stakeholders’ Promotion Of More Girls In Digital Space

In commemoration of this year’s International Day of the Girl Child (IDGC), Genius Hub, a social impact organisation that promotes gender equality and inclusivity in the tech industry, has called on government at different levels, businesses, educational institutions, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders to encourage the participation of more girls in the digital space.

Genius Hub’s Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Isimeme Whyte said there was a need for stakeholders to work together to create a more inclusive and equitable digital world for all girls and young women.

This she said this would ensure girls and women have access to affordable and reliable internet connectivity, digital devices, and quality digital skills training.

Whyte stated: “It also means challenging the gender stereotypes that discourage girls and young women from pursuing careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

“This year’s theme, ‘Digital Generation, Our Generation’ recognises the importance of digital literacy and skills for girls and young women, and the need to ensure that they have equitable access to and participation in the digital world.

“On the occasion of IDGC 2023, Genius Hub calls on all stakeholders involved to make sure the gender barriers are reduced and more girls begin to participate in the digital space. This includes governments, businesses, educational institutions, and civil society organisations.”

She further noted that part of Genius Hub’s initiatives was the Young Girls Foundation, concerned with empowering the girl child to give her a voice in society and exposing her to technology, adding:

“Genius Hub is a social impact organisation whose overarching goal is to impact lives and create value by developing human capacity and promoting socioeconomic growth through various programs and interventions including our self-discovery and life management skills courses, National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) certified TVET skills, film making skills, digital skills, mass production and export of fashion pieces, employability, and entrepreneurship training as well as our mental health and psychosocial support workshops…”