IDGC: Cultural Beliefs Still Hinder Girl-Child Devt –PDP-GF

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) said some deep-seated cultural beliefs and societal burdens in Nigeria still hinder development of the girl- child. The PDP-GF in a statement by the Director General of the forum, Cyril Maduabum, on the occasion of this year’s International Day of the Girl-Child, identified early marriage and child labour, as serious interference with the education and skill acquisition of the girl-child.

Maduabum also expressed the PDP-GF concern that gender discrimination, limited access to education and quality life, unequal career opportunities, adequate healthcare, and nutrition, still occur in the country. He, however, stated that PDP governors have taken measures to bridge the gap, and have taken the lead in the promotion of girl- child education.

He disclosed that one of the PDP governors from the North East is paying the sum of N16, 260, every term, to encourage girl-child education. “The conditional payment is part of the state’s Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment programme aimed at fostering an enabling environment for the girl-child, as well as promoting behavioural change through communication campaigns, engagement and advocacy.

“The PDP-GF believes that every girl deserves care, protec- tion, and equal rights,” he added. The DG stated that most PDP controlled states have domesticated the Violence Against Persons law, and have established a Gender-Based Violence Referral Centre, as well as the establishment of a Gender-Based Violence Management Committee.

He added that State’s Sex Offenders Registers have been opened in these states, noting that these were, “efforts to ensure that the girl-child is protected and safe. “Over the years, most PDP state governments have been at the forefront of the development of the girl-child and women generally.

“Its implementation of the free education policy for children from the primary school to the senior secondary school level in public schools is all encompassing without any discrimination against the girl child. “In almost all the PDP-governed states, issues of women and the girl-child are placed in the front burner by government as demonstrated in the free health care policy for pregnant women, children between the age bracket of 0-5 years and the aged with no discrimination against women or the girl-child.”

“We assure that the forum will continue to ensure full implementation of the Child Rights Act and other policies/interventions to provide an enabling environment for the girl-child to thrive.” He described the theme of the 2023 celebration, which is “Invest in Girls’ Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being,” as apt, and assured that PDP will remain in the vanguard for the promotion of the wellbeing of the girl-child in Nigeria.