IDG-c: How Teenage Girls Can Rise Above Challenges, Persevere – Foundation

At the Multipurpose Hall of the Lagos City College, Yaba , Lagos, You Matter To Us Foundation celebrated the International Day of the Girlchild with over 300 girls from 15 different government schools.

The theme of the event, which was drawn from the global international Day of the Girl-child, “The Girl I Am, The Change I need; Girls on the Frontline of crisis”, was to discuss the growing concern around the world on the best approach and practices to help secure the future the Girl-child.

To increase the awareness on the challenges facing the Girl-child, the Founder of You Matter To Us Foundation, Omolara Ajetunmobi, stated that both the home front, schools, government and Nonprofit organisations must work together to educate and encourage young girls to rise above their challenges.

The main segment of the event featured enlightening discussions on how the girls can become true leaders. It also featured a panel session with inspiring women, who have done well in their various career fields.

Speaking to the pupils on the menstrual health and hygiene session, the Programmes Director, I-Teach For Nigeria and Founder, Period Talk-With-Bosede, Bosede Ogidan, explained to the girls, who are of menstrual age, the changes their bodies are undergoing at puberty.

She walked the girls through accurate calculations of their cycle and encouraged them to ask questions when they are not sure of certain information from friends and peers. She showed the girls several types of menstrual products that can be used to manage menstrual hygiene.

She explained that the world is getting innovative with menstrual products, hence the new menstrual cup which is introduced to women with heavy flow. “Why we introduce you to different menstrual products is for you not to be oblivious to other products.

There are other products aside sanitary pads that are used to manage menstrual periods. This way, you can choose what works for you best as you grow older,” she said. Ogidan also noted that the boy-child should not be left out of the menstrual conversions.

She stated that boys should be informed because every boy either has a sister, aunty, cousin or a teacher, who is a woman and needs to understand what girls go through when the monthly period happens. “They shouldn’t stop the laughing and shaming when they see a girl stained and help.

We will have better trained men with such discussions with boys in the room”. Ogidan tasked the government on finding a possible way of removing tax from sanitary pads to help children from low income communities to be able to afford them.

She also suggested that it was time for communities to work on having sanitary pads banks in various schools to help girls from these communities. Speaking further on challenges facing the Girl-child, she said that menstrual health talk was very important because it can keep girls from going to school.

“What becomes of that girl-child, who misses school 45 times in an academic year just because of menstrual cramps. This is why we all need to keep doing what we are doing to help,” she said. Ogidan, whose foundation speaks to girls on menstrual hygiene, sexual abuse and provide sanitary pads to children living in underserved communities, told the media the reason it was not advised for young girls, who just started their periods to take pills to relieve menstrual cramps.

She explained that aside the side effects certain painkillers may cause for some girls, overtime, considering that many Girls experience these cramps until they are much older, may become immune to those drugs.

She advised that parents or wards of these teenagers should adopt natural methods like, drinking warm water during periods; using hot water bottles, or satchet water, wrapped in towels and placing them at their pelvic region to relieve pains.

She also advised that young teenagers should eat more green vegetables and fruits as against junks to help during cramps. The Co-founder of Amani Health, Ayodele Fasuyi, walked the girls through practical steps to turning their dreams to reality.

She asked them to make it a regular routine of painting a picture of who they want become in 10 years in their mind’s eye and writing down what they see and how they feel in a journal. This way, they have a road map of what to work towards achieving their goals.

In the panel session that followed, four women, Donors For Africa Foundation convener, Chidi KoldSweat; CEO, Nini Foods, Nneka Okuntola; Omobola Omofaiye and Engineer Ifeoluwa, shared real life stories of how they overcame challenges to get to where they are in their different careers.

To encourage the girls to remain grounded and focused, Chidi KoldSweat told them not to believe that anyone is coming to save them from poverty. Rather, they should work hard towards achieving their goals on their own.

“You are the architect of your own lives. The society has made girls to rely on men as their saviour. It’s high time we stopped that belief and focused on what we can do to better ourselves. I want these girls to go home believing in the potentials God put in them.

No matter what they go through in life, believe that you determine the outcome of your life. There are so many opportunities to become whatever you dream, go for it.” KoldSweat also encouraged the girls to use the internet for positive and productive exercise than trolling and making other people feel bad about themselves.

“There are so many positive things you can do with the internet. Be the change you want in the society.” Out of the 15 schools that sent representatives to the memorable event, 10 schools were from District 4 of the Lagos State educational Zone and there were representatives from five Lagos State special schools for the hearing impaired.

In her speech, Omolara Ajetunmobi stated that the event was solely to be a blessing to as many Girls as possible. “This is our fourth year of celebrating the International Day of the Girl-child and what inspired me to make it a memorable event by reaching out to as many Girls as possible was where I was coming from. As a young girl, I didn’t have access to so many things.

I didn’t have access to events like this. I didn’t have people who could mentor or motivate me. I believe that from what we know, we should give some back to these girls.

To let them be encouraged, let them know that their dreams are valid. Let them know , yes, they can become great people and that it all starts by dreaming.” On what the participants should take home, Ajetumobi said that the girls should understand that ‘Life itself is not a bed of roses. “Nobody ever said it will all be easy.

It is easy to be discouraged with the current situation of the country. When you think of many things you lack, it is very easy to be discouraged but they should never think of giving up.

It is okay to pause and take a breather but never to stop trying,” she said. The girls went home full, not with money in their pockets but with enough courage to face their future, words of wisdom and a few goodie bags from the foundation.